Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $74,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $350.04 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.89 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

