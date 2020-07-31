Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.17

News coverage about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a daily sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s ranking:

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

