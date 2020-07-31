Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, approximately 112,032 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 218,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Specifically, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,173 shares of company stock worth $377,233. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

