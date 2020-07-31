Traders Purchase Large Volume of Omnicom Group Call Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 21,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,393% compared to the typical volume of 877 call options.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.