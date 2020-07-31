Traders Purchase High Volume of On Deck Capital Call Options (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,158 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,391% compared to the typical volume of 480 call options.

ONDK opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.39. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONDK shares. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

