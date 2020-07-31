Traders Buy Large Volume of Tempur Sealy International Call Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,678 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average daily volume of 1,302 call options.

TPX stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $4,353,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

