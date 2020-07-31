Traders Buy Large Volume of Kraton Call Options (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,151% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Kraton by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

KRA stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $584.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.