Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,665 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,989% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 118.97%. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

