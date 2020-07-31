Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average daily volume of 319 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.46 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

