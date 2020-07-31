Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average daily volume of 319 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.
In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.46 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.53.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
