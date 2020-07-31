Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

