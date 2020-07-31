Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Total were worth $31,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Total by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 12.8% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $38.30 on Friday. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

