TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

