Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXT. Barclays raised their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:TXT opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.39. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 2,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

