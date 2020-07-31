Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after purchasing an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

