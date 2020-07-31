Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGCDF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Teranga Gold in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teranga Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teranga Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of TGCDF opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

