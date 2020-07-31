Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.92% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $189,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $27,171.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,529.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,900,094 shares of company stock valued at $57,438,622. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

