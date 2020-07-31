Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $399.79

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $399.79 and last traded at $398.35, with a volume of 3645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $384.67.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.