Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $124.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.