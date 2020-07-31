Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

TNDM opened at $104.28 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -315.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $31,266,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

