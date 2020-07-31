TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $160.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,116 shares of company stock worth $20,625,726. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $141,296,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

