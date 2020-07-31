T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

TROW stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

