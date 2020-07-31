Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Stock Price Up 13.9% Following Strong Earnings

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) shares rose 13.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $22.98, approximately 193,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 75,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Systemax had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Systemax alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Systemax news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Systemax by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Systemax by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Systemax by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Systemax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.