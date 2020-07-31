SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.86.

NYSE:SNX opened at $124.21 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,571 shares of company stock worth $3,240,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

