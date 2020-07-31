SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.86.
NYSE:SNX opened at $124.21 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $564,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,571 shares of company stock worth $3,240,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
