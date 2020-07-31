Swiss Re’s (SSREF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

SSREF opened at $81.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96. Swiss Re has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $118.20.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

