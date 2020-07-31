SVB Leerink Weighs in on Puma Biotechnology Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

PBYI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $27,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock worth $383,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

