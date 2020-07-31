SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $14.49 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.13. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $455,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,569.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.