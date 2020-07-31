SunTrust Banks Upgrades Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Buy

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE TPX opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 87.42% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $13,213,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

