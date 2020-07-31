Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.68% of SVB Financial Group worth $75,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 986,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,620,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $317,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. UBS Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,476 shares of company stock worth $4,811,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $225.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.