Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 179,156 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179,156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $76,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.61.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $180.21 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.