Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 145,522 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,522 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sun Communities worth $84,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of SUI opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

