Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $73.64 Million Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 265,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,636,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,495,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $302.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $317.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $269,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,036.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,645 shares of company stock worth $59,433,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

