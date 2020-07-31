Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.19 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of National Retail Properties worth $82,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 366,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.39 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

