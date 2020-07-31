Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.38 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Entergy worth $81,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

