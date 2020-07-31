Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.41 Million Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Ameren worth $78,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AEE stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

