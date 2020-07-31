Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.76 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.70% of Waters worth $77,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

NYSE:WAT opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.92. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 376.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

