Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.42 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $77,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total transaction of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $895.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $911.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $1.05. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.