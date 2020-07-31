Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $76.05 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.64% of Extra Space Storage worth $76,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $101.51 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

