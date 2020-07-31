Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 128,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $77,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

