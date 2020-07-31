Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,640,024 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 146.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $75,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.