Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Stryker stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

