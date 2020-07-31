Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Stryker has raised its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stryker to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

