Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 48,721.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,698,000 after buying an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after acquiring an additional 704,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

SYK stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

