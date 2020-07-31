Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €64.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($72.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.51 ($79.22).

ETR:SAX opened at €57.40 ($64.49) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.95 and a 200-day moving average of €62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.00 ($41.57) and a twelve month high of €78.65 ($88.37).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

