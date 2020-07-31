Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

LMT opened at $381.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.