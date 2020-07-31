Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

