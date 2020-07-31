Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,956 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 133.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Citigroup by 78.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Citigroup by 135.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,643,000 after buying an additional 1,923,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

