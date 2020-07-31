Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,016 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,965,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,158,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,493,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,299,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

