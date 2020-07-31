Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 595 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 96.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,048.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,107.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $929.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,051.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $927.71.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

