Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,846 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

