Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,143 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,675,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,348 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

